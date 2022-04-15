First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

