First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
First Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Pacific (FPAFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.