First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 69,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
