First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 69,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

