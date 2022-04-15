First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RNSC opened at $28.51 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.