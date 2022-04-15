First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNSC opened at $28.51 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNSC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period.

