First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 4,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,034. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

