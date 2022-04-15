First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. 337,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
