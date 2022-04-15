FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FGROY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FGROY stock remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

