Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

