Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $144.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 238,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 96,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

