Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,665 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

