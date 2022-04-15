Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 230,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

