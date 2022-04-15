Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

