Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $105.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

