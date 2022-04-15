Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $11,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

