Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.60.
TSE:FCU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.68 million and a PE ratio of -98.18.
About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.