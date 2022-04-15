Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.60.

TSE:FCU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.68 million and a PE ratio of -98.18.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

