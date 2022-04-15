Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

