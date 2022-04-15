Foresight VCT (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FTV opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.37. The stock has a market cap of £167.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

