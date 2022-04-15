Foresight VCT (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON FTV opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.37. The stock has a market cap of £167.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).
