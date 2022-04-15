Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.73.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $23,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

