Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of FTCO stock opened at 7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.83. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 4.88 and a 12-month high of 8.94.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.