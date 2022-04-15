Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

