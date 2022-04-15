Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.94. 2,454,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,444. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

