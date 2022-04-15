Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,125. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

