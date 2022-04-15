Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases Shares of 2,225 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,123,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

