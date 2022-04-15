Fountainhead AM LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

LOW traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

