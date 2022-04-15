Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $37.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $985.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,444,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $925.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $989.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

