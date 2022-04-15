FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $328.26 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day moving average of $297.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

