FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 391 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $138.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

