Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $128,207.67 and approximately $2,231.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,411,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,772 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

