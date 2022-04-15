FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Lowered by Analyst

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJR. CIBC raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SJR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

