FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Recruit has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

