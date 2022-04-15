Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.