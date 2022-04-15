Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.28

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $66.41. Galapagos shares last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 279,578 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.