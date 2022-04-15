Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.28

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $66.41. Galapagos shares last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 279,578 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

