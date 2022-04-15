Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 1,071,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

