Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 4.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 652,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

