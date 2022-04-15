Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Plans $0.81 Dividend

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8132 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

GBERY opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. Geberit has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

