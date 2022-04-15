General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,555 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

