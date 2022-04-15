General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,204,100. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

