Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $13.06. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 480,966 shares trading hands.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.