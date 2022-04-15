Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. 32,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 248,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.
Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)
