Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. 32,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 248,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

