Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GIGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 149.33%.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.