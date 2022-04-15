Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

