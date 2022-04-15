Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $862.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.