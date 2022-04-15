Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 291,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gladstone Land by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

