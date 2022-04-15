Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

