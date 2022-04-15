Glencore plc Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $13.76 on Friday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

