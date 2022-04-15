Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $100.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.22 million to $101.02 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 612,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,573. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

