GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.