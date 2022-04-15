Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 3.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 6,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,377,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
