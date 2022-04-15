Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 3.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 6,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,377,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

