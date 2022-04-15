Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 642,509 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

