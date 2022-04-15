Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 642,509 shares trading hands.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.07.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.