Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,151,835 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.27. The stock has a market cap of £47.62 million and a P/E ratio of -34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Get Goldstone Resources alerts:

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.