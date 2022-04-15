Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.